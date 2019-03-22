Why the caliphate’s fall is ‘a milestone’ but not the end for ISIS

Jane Ferguson:

Nighttime barrages marked the final days of the Islamic State.

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic forces, or SDF, rained heavy gunfire down on ISIS after dark, as American and coalition airstrikes hit targets below. The attacks caused the encampment to catch fire. Stopping briefly to reload, the troops prepared for the next onslaught.

Every night, these troops come on to this small hilltop and hammer the ISIS positions just below just behind us. So far, ISIS continues to hold that, despite the onslaught.

In the day, ISIS can see again, and reaching the front line is more risky. Down below, on the edge of Baghouz village, the dying caliphate, a desperate patch of churned-up land and abandoned trucks.

Thousands of lives have been lost reaching this small muddy patch of land by the River Euphrates. It has taken over four years, and an international coalition, to back ISIS into this tiny corner just over this berm. But, even now, they are having to show some restraint, because all around in the area, they know there will be civilians embedded in there with ISIS.

Nearby, snipers picked off fighters who popped up from the tunnels and trenches ISIS had dug. This SDF soldier, called Rainas, told us he believed there were still several thousand ISIS loyalists down there.

"There are still women there," he told us. "There are female fighters, around 50."

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of ISIS members, men, women and children, as well as their Yazidi captives, have surrendered and streamed out of the stronghold, many sick and exhausted. Dozens of children died on the miserable march, before making it to the trucks that take them to refugee camps.