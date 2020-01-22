Why the UN thinks Saudi crown prince helped to hack Jeff Bezos’ phone

Agnès Callamard:

No, I don't.

As I — when I noted in the report I produced in June, this — the king of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was a violation of international law. First of all, it's not a domestic matter.

Second of all, a range of international legal standards were violated, none of which have been taken care of through the Saudi investigation.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the Saudi investigation completely failed to tackle the issue of the mastermind behind the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. They only focused on the hit men. And, indeed, even though they had originally charged some of the people that were higher up in the chain of command, they ended up not finding them guilty of anything.

So, all in all, the investigation and the prosecution by the Saudi authorities failed to meet international standards and certainly didn't deliver justice.

The killing of a journalist uncovers usually a web of corruption, a web of lies, and that can go all the way to the highest level of a government.

It is not unique to the case of Jamal Khashoggi, but it is a pattern that we found in many other killings. This web of corruption, of lies have not been untangled through the Saudi investigation.

And this is why I'm calling for — you know, the allegation that we have released today, one more element demonstrating the centrality of the state of Saudi Arabia, the centrality of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in the campaign — and it is this campaign against dissident that ultimately resulted into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.