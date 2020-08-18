Why this former DHS official under Trump is endorsing Biden

Miles Taylor:

Well, Judy, first and foremost, thank you for having me this evening. I really appreciate it.

I would say this is the most important thing about timing. We are in the election of our lifetimes. And I know we say that every cycle, but that's really what this is.

There's real no good time to come out and criticize the president. In fact, for me, I have been accused of this being for fame and for money.

Look, in Trump's Washington, this is going to be bad for my pocketbook, bad for my personal life, bad for my career. But, right now, what I think is incumbent on all of us, especially Republicans, is that we put country over party.

Now, if I had come out and talked about Donald Trump a year ago, when I left the administration, he's a master of distraction. He would have buried it within a day, and it wouldn't have mattered to voters.

But, right now, American voters reviewing the president's resume. They are in the process of deciding whether he should be rehired into the office in which he sits.

So, I think there's no more important time for me or other ex-Trump officials to come out and actually talk about what the experience was inside the administration and what kind of man sits behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.