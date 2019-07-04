What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

In July 4th speech, Trump says U.S. ‘stronger than it ever was before’

President Donald Trump said “our nation is stronger than it ever was before,” in his speech at the Lincoln Memorial during a special Fourth of July “Salute to America” event.

He said that “for Americans, nothing is impossible.” He recited a litany of American accomplishments over its history, including the moon landing 50 years ago. And he promised, “Very soon, we will plant the American flag on Mars.”

Trump is also paying tribute to U.S. service members.

Supporters have praised Trump’s celebration of U.S. military clout, while protesters have assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.

