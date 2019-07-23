Why Trump’s new limit on food stamp eligibility will affect working families most

William Brangham:

That's right, Amna.

The administration argues it needs to close a loophole in the food stamp program that allows some people with savings and other assets to get benefits that the administration argues they don't deserve.

In a call yesterday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue repeatedly cited the case of one retired Minnesota millionaire named Rob Undersander. This is him in a video produced by a conservative advocacy group.

Undersander was able to enroll in the food stamp program and says he received benefits for almost two years. He says he did it to prove a point and that he gave the money to charity.

The administration said closing this loophole would save $2.5 billion and remove about three million people from eligibility.

Joining me now is Elaine Waxman. She's a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, where she studies federal food programs like the SNAP program.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."