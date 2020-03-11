Why UVA joined scores of other colleges in asking students to stay off campus

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the list of schools asking students to stay away or leave campus is growing.

Already, close to 100 institutions, including Harvard, MIT, Indiana University, Pennsylvania State, and California State universities, have taken such measures. The University of Virginia announced today it will move all classes online beginning March 19.

James Ryan is president of the University of Virginia, and he joins me now from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mr. Ryan, welcome to the "NewsHour."

I want to ask you, because you have been issuing pretty regular updates about how your school is assessing the threat for several weeks now. The last one you issued before today's was March 8. That was three days ago.

So, what changed between then and now that led you to take this extreme measure?