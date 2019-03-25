Why what Trump called a ‘witch hunt’ is now a ‘full and fair investigation’

Kellyanne Conway:

It's a full and fair investigation that came to the right conclusion.

The president didn't try to interfere with the investigation. And that, of course, we know, is in the documentation, that nobody at Justice felt that Mr. Mueller could not do his work. And he did his work in quiet, Judy, for 22 months, and now he has spoken.

And I think we — what we know from the Mueller report, through the Barr memo, is instructive not so much for what it says, but for what it doesn't say, no collusion, no new indictments, no indictments of anybody named Trump, no — quote — "obstructive conduct."

And also something that is being reported that really caught my eye, hasn't gotten a ton of attention, is that there was talk, obviously, internally to get a subpoena for the president to testify in person, and that was felt unnecessary, given the fact that the president submitted written responses under oath to questions that were presented him.

And the answers to those questions by the president were part of the evidence that they relied upon in coming to this conclusion of no collusion.