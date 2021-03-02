Widespread skepticism and misinformation hamper India’s vaccine rollout

Neha Poonia:

But beyond living room discussions, vaccine hesitancy is a real problem across the country. Since India started administering the second vaccine dose two weeks ago, half of the front-line workers and nearly 40 percent of healthcare workers have not shown up.

Despite not reaching all essential workers, India says, starting this week, it will target 270 million senior citizens and those at risk. This vaccination center in Delhi is ready to give 400 people shots every day, but authorities say, on most days, they see half that number.

Front-line sanitation worker Sadhna says she too had to battle resistance at home to get her first shot. She's labored through the pandemic to keep Delhi's streets clean and is now eligible to get the vaccine free of cost.

Poor urban neighborhoods like this one where Sadhna lives have been easy targets for the virus. Despite the very real threat of COVID-19, her family is unsure about the benefits of the vaccine. And Sadhna returns home to anxious questions.