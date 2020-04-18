Will antibody testing help get people back to work?

Simon Ostrovsky:

The state of Massachusetts is taking a conservative stance on the promise of antibody testing and said it is reviewing its potential. In a statement to Newshour Weekend, the state's department of public health said antibody testing "is still an area of active scientific investigation and we still don't have a very good understanding of the antibody response and its temporal relationship to infection or to immunity. We certainly don't yet know the duration of immunity to COVID-19. The good news is victims of past coronavirus outbreaks have developed immunity. Robert Davey is a Boston University researcher who is working to find a drug therapy for COVID-19.