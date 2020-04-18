How companies are partnering to find the workers they need

Lauren Weber:

I think the expectations are changing so quickly. It's evolving so fast. Early on in this crisis, the idea was we might quickly recover if we could get stores opened again and the people back to work. I think it's becoming clearer that it's not going to be quick like that and nobody quite knows what it looks like. One issue for these employers like Gap or Hilton, Delta, the other firms that are trying to help place their employees that they have furloughed or laid off, they want to keep some connection to those employees. Their hope is that eventually they're going to start rehiring. They're going to start opening back up and they're going to need to fill roles just as quickly as this time they needed to drop people from their payrolls. So, you know, one element of why they're doing this, I think, is to maintain goodwill with their employees and maintain the relationship so that when they need them back, those people will willingly, perhaps happily come back to their previous employer.