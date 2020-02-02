Will results from the Iowa caucuses yield a single winner?

Jeff Greenfield:

This is how most voters helped choose their party's candidates in a primary. You vote when it's convenient. Polls usually open 12 hours a day. You cast your ballot, a secret ballot, of course. You leave. But not in Iowa. This first-in-the-nation state holds caucuses in some 1,681 precincts. And the rules are unique and complex. First, you have to show up at a given time, 7:00 p.m. Central Time usually, and make your selection openly. There's no absentee voting, no way to keep your preference private. Then you wait to hear how your candidate's done. If your candidate does not have 15 percent of the precinct caucus, that candidate is not viable. And if you've supported that candidate, well, you can either leave or align with a different candidate, after listening to the pitches of those supporting the leading candidates.

Iowa caucus speaker, 2016: He has proven to be a defender of life and marriage and religious liberty.