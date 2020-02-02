What Venezuela’s opposition leader may achieve in U.S. visit

Cynthia Arnson:

Well, the economy has declined by over 60 percent since Maduro first took power in 2013. That is just a radical shrinking that you don't see anywhere in the world except in countries that are actually at war. And there has been now, with the dollarization of the economy, the ability of people that have access to dollars to spend money to the private sector to import goods that previously they were not able to import because of very strict governmental controls. But it really has set a sharp division within the country between those that, on the one hand have access to dollars and those, on the other hand, who don't. And the widespread malnutrition of children. Some people say perhaps starvation at some point, certainly in rural areas, but also in poor urban areas where people don't have access either to remittances or to dollars through this liberalization of foreign exchange.