Will ‘opportunity zone’ tax breaks help low-income communities?

Hari Sreenivasan:

By investing in an opportunity zone – either by funding or expanding a business or developing real estate – investors receive a significant incentive.

For example, let's say you have a $10,000 profit from selling stock. Depending on your income, you might pay 20 percent in federal taxes. Instead, you can defer those taxes and invest that money in an opportunity zone. Depending on how long you hold the investment, the taxable total of your $10,000 decreases by up to 15 percent.

On top of that, after 10 years, any new profit that comes from that opportunity zone investment is totally tax free. In Tempe, Virtua's planned apartment complex is meeting a real need according to Maria Laughner, the city's economic development manager. To help explain why, she took me six stories up to the roof of an office building under construction.

I can see in downtown Tempe it's a lot of dense residential as well.