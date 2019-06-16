The case for a nutrition revolution

Amanda Little:

So the the kind of thing that I came upon ultimately and this was a five year journey into the lands and mines and machines that are working on the future of food. And the thing that I really hit on were two key things One is the main way we're going to experience climate change is through its impact on the food systems. Most people on planet Earth there will be regional disturbances but across the board we're all going to experience this in some way or another.

The second thing is that the food debate is very polarized. It's very you know politicized, it's even you know sustainable food is seen as very elitist and inaccessible to a lot of people. There needs to be a third way where we really draw on the wisdom of sustainable and traditional food systems and we leverage and make use of the best technologies that are available today. There are ways of applying technology that can support and sustain sustainable food systems and approaches to food production. And we need to kind of move beyond looking at them as at odds with each other. There's one side that's saying, let's reinvent food. I think that's a quote, Bill Gates said that food is ripe for reinvention, a couple of years ago.

And then the sustainable food folks are saying I want my food deinvented, thank you very much. I want to return to pre-industrial agriculture and we need to move beyond that sort of binary approach and think about how do we do technology right and how do we draw from again these you know sort of traditional principles of sustainable food production and then use the best technologies that are a hand. And so I looked at you know crisper and vertical farms and drones and artificial intelligence and robotics and then also at you know, insects and ancient plants and you know permaculture and there are ways in which we can sort of do the best of both approaches.