Hurricane Michael’s toll on Florida children’s mental health

Elizabeth Koh:

They're seeing a lot of symptoms of depression and anxiety and PTSD. Bay County, which was directly hit by the storm has put together a list of mental health needs that they've been seeing in their students and it's taken a lot of forms.

We've seen students who start crying just when they start hearing the rain because it reminds them of what the storm sounded like. We've had some extreme cases like a couple of girls coming to school with razor blades and a suicide pact, cutting their wrists open in front of their classmates. They've had children as young as six telling teachers and people at school that they want to kill themselves.

That's a pretty serious situation that's starting to develop in the panhandle.