Arizona artist honors migrants who died in desert crossings

Alvero Enciso:

When I moved here, I immediately wanted to connect to the people who were putting the word out in the desert.

And I saw the mass of red dots almost covering the geographical detail of the map. I knew right then and there I needed to take the red dot to where the tragedy occurred.

Every time they collect a body they put a G.P.S. Marking where the person was found. So the night before I look at how am I gonna get there, how far are we gonna have to walk and be prepared for it.

The ultimate goal is to get to the location. One way or another.

We try to put four crosses every time we go. The red dot mark a location and we operate in an area that is 40,000 square miles.

I get an e-mail from a woman whose brother died here and she says could you put a cross from my brother.