Venezuelans fleeing crisis are seeking asylum in Texas

Hari Sreenivasan:

The political struggle between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and that country's opposition party shows no sign of ending any time soon. And the U.S. has become entangled in that crisis. President Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president and slapped sanctions on dozens of people in the Maduro government.

But there's also a Venezuelan story much closer to home. Venezuelans fleeing their country have filed more than 70,000 asylum petitions in the U.S. over the past four years. Many have settled in areas that already have large Venezuelan-American communities. NewsHour Weekend correspondent Ivette Feliciano has our story from Texas.