With failure to form political coalition, has Israel’s Netanyahu lost his ‘magic’?

David Makovsky:

Well, part of his success, frankly, is that he has said, I have dominated Israeli politics for a decade. I just won my fifth term. His appeal is, I have brought prosperity.

Of course, there's a high-tech boom going on in Israel. And I brought relatively stability in a region that has got a lot of choppy waters. That is — and I have done a lot of outreach to a lot of countries around the world, and I'm one of the only people that could talk both to Trump and to Putin. And the Israeli public likes that they have a leader playing on the world stage that way.

So, in a certain way, he's looking very good, even though he or — nor the Palestinians have moved an inch, frankly, in years on their — on that issue.

But, at the same time, since the election on April 9, he's done a couple moves that is going to help his rivals in the center called the Blue and White Party, named after Israel's flag. And when he wants to change his personal immunity in the Knesset, in the Parliament, and to end the Supreme Court's judicial review over the parliamentary measures to enshrine — to insulate themselves from legal proceedings, the Israeli public thinks, you have gone too far.

And I predict that his rivals, the Blue and White Party, they're going to run and saying, we're safeguarding Israeli democracy in 2020 — in 2019.

So I think they will run on that. And he will run on trying to reach out to the Russian immigrants. I wouldn't be surprised even if he invites Vladimir Putin to Israel, because the Russian immigrants find Putin someone who, in their view, has been better towards Israel. And he could siphon off some of those voters that Lieberman always had a monopoly on.