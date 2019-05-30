Join us on a journey to Antarctica

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will lead the U.S. delegation to the Middle East. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Kushner meets with Netanyahu amid Israel’s political crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, just hours after Israel was thrust into the political tumult of an unprecedented second election in the same year.

Kushner and U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt stopped in Israel as part of a Middle East tour to rally support for next month’s economic conference in Bahrain, which the White House bills as the first portion of its peace plan.

In brief joint remarks, Kushner touted American-Israeli cooperation, saying, “it’s never been stronger.”

Netanyahu, playing down concerns that the Israeli parliament’s dramatic dissolution Thursday would further postpone the U.S. peace plan rollout, said, “you know, we had a little event last night. That’s not going to stop us.”

