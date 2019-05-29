Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Israeli parliament votes to dissolve, calling second election this year

World

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline.

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted early Thursday 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections. But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultranationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Netanyahu from prosecution stymied his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Netanyahu’s Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 29 WATCH: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

  2. Read May 29 50 years later, a daunting cleanup of the Vietnam War’s toxic legacy continues

  3. Read May 29 WATCH: Nadler says Congress will respond to Trump’s ‘wrongdoing’

  4. Read May 29 WATCH: After Mueller’s statement, Pelosi says ‘nothing is off the table’

  5. Read May 29 Read Robert Mueller’s full statement about the Russia investigation

The Latest