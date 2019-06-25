With new book on political divisiveness, former GOP official rings an ‘alarm bell’

Peter Wehner:

Well, you know, I think part of it is a kind of political tribalism. I think they view Donald Trump as the general of their army, the leader of their cause.

And he's under attack, and they have decided that they're going to defend him, no matter what, because he needs their defense. I think, frankly, that, for some of them, there's the seduction of political power, that the idea that, if they are at all critical of Trump, they're going to lose access to that power, and they don't want to do that.

I will tell you, Judy, the other thing that's important for some evangelical Christians, not all, is that precisely the thing that ought to bother them the most, which is the cruelty, the crudity, the dehumanization that characterizes Donald Trump, I think they not only are not troubled by it. I think, for some of them, they appreciate it, because they feel like, this guy will figuratively bring a gun to a knife fight.

And there's a tremendous amount of anger and frustration and grievances that Christians have felt, and they look at Donald Trump as someone who is going to fight for them. I think it's a huge mistake. I think it's led them to very dark places, but I think that's part of what's going on.