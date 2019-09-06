With newly expanded campus, Kennedy Center aims to make art an experience for all

Jeffrey Brown:

A big idea here: Find new ways to welcome younger audiences and others who may have felt left out.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts opened in 1971 as a living memorial to the slain president. It was and is imposing, the grand hallways and theaters housing traditional high arts, such as the Washington Opera and the National Symphony.

It regularly presents the world's greatest artists, as well as special nationally recognized programs, such as the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Awards.

But it's also faced its chair of criticism. When it opened, The New York Times architecture critic dubbed the building designed by Edward Durell Stone a pompous embarrassment and national tragedy.

And it's long struggled with a sense of isolation, a geographic and elite island apart from the surrounding city. To counter that, the center began its popular and free Millennium Stage performances and has widened its programming with the help of prominent artists, such as jazz pianist Jason Moran and rapper and producer Q-Tip, as well as classical stalwarts Yo-Yo Ma and Renee Fleming.

The REACH is intended as the next big leap forward.