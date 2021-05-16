Yayoi Kusama, an art auction, and a story of friendship

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last month we brought you the work of Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama and her latest exhibition, Cosmic Garden, at the New York Botanical Garden.

The outdoor exhibit captured her fantastical art from the mid-1940s all the way through 2020. Last week, Kusama's work was on display again in New York — this time at an auction that fetched more than $15 million for some of her earliest and rarely seen works of art.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.