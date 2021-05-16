Is there any ceasefire on the horizon for Israel and Palestine?

Daniel Estrin:

Well, today we saw the deadliest single attack since the start of the fighting in Gaza. It Took place overnight, and my colleague in Gaza described in the middle of the night hearing in central Gaza City these booms, these sounds that he's never heard before, a kind of 'boom, boom' and several multistory homes collapsed on the same street. This was just a couple blocks away from Al-Shifa Hospital, the main hospital in Gaza. And large extended families were trapped under the rubble. At least 37 people died. That number could rise, including eight children and 13 women. Rescue teams are still digging under the rubble, searching for survivors.

We spoke to neighbors in the area who said that the Israeli military did not call and warn them of this attack as the Israeli military has done with other attacks. The Israeli military says that in this case, they were targeting underground Hamas infrastructure and that that infrastructure collapsed and when it collapsed, that the foundations of the homes above it also collapsed. We have seen other strikes as well. The home of the top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahiyeh Sinwar, his home was bombed in an Israeli strike. All in all, Israel said that it has targeted so far fifteen hundred targets and in Gaza. And Palestinians told me that overnight the intensity of the bombings was something that they had never felt before in all the years that they've experienced these kinds of attacks and rounds of conflict.