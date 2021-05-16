Colombia protests enter week three as violence escalates

Hari Sreenivasan:

A third week of widespread protests and violence across Colombia has left at least 42 people dead, thousands injured and hundreds believed to be missing. The demonstrations began over an unpopular pandemic related tax overhaul and have escalated over charges of excessive force used by police against the protesters.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with Sandra Borda Guzman, associate professor at Los Andes University in Bogota, about the ongoing conflict.