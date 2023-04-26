Next generation of doctors prepares to tackle rural healthcare shortage in West Virginia

Amna Nawaz:

Nearly two-thirds of areas with a shortage of primary health care professionals are in rural communities.

For decades, federal programs have offered incentives to try to correct the problem, with limited success.

We visit a hospital and a medical school in West Virginia doing their part to train the next generation of rural doctors.

With support from the Pulitzer Center and in collaboration with the Global Health Reporting Center, William Brangham reports for our series Rural Rx.