Unprecedented spending for 2020 political ads

Hari Sreenivasan:

The 2020 election cycle is by far the most expensive campaign year in history. Advertising spending on candidates running for federal office across the country has reached unprecedented amounts—totaling at least $2.5 billion so far.

Since January of last year, close to 5 million ads for president, senate and congress have aired on television airwaves alone. That's more than twice the volume of ads in the past two presidential cycles.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker sat down with Erika Franklin Fowler, co-founder of the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising, to find out more.

1952 Eisenhower for President Ad: You like Ike, I like Ike, everybody likes Ike for President…