North Carolina: A key swing state battered by climate change

Earlier this fall we asked you, what issues we should be focusing on this election season? The answer, overwhelmingly, was that you wanted more coverage of climate change.

So on this weekend before Election Day, we are reporting from North Carolina, a swing state with consequential races up and down the ballot. But also a state that, having been battered by multiple hurricanes in the last five years, has been at the forefront of experiencing the changing climate.

This story is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change."

When Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington in September of 2018, it was only a category one storm. But what Florence lacked in sustained wind speeds, it made up for in rain.