Yovanovitch describes weakened State Department, questions ‘smear’ campaign

Judy Woodruff:

It's been a dramatic day at the U.S. Capitol.

In the second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, the witness was Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Mr. Trump derided her in his July phone call with Ukraine's president that is now at the center of this investigation.

Many of today's questions focused on how and why he fired her. In a first, Mr. Trump resorted to Twitter to attack her while she was testifying.

There is a lot to unpack from this day.

And here to look at it all, Yamiche Alcindor is at the White House. Our Lisa Desjardins was in the committee hearing room. She us joins us now in our studio, along with Nick Schifrin, who is also at the table.

Hello to all of you. There is a lot to unpack.

Lisa, I'm going to start with you.

The day pretty much started — here we have a career diplomat, and they went right to the firing, how it happened, what happened, how she felt about it when it happened, and she talked about feeling threatened.