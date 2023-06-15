Australian opposition party expels Sen. David Van over sexual misconduct allegations

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s main opposition party expelled a senator on Thursday after a female senator accused him of sexual assault and a former senator said he squeezed her buttocks, in the latest evidence of a toxic culture in Parliament House that is hostile to women.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he expelled Sen. David Van from the conservative Liberal Party following allegations made in Parliament on Wednesday night by independent Sen. Lidia Thorpe of harassment and sexual assault. Van remains a senator, but no longer represents the Liberal Party.

Van denied the allegations, which were made under parliamentary privilege, under which no one can be sued for defamation over anything said in the Senate.

He also rejected a statement that followed from former Liberal Party Sen. Amanda Stoker that said Van had apologized for ”squeezing my bottom twice” at Parliament House.

“I would have preferred that the matter be resolved privately and finally — as I thought it was. However, following Sen. Thorpe’s allegations, it is now clear that is no longer tenable,” Stoker said.

READ MORE: U.S. military academies see 18 percent increase in reported sexual assaults

Van said he would not have touched Stoker’s buttocks on purpose.

“I can confirm I had a very friendly and open discussion with my colleague some years ago about this and made it clear that I had no recollection of any such event, and can confirm it is not something I would ever do,” Van told News Corp.

Political leaders apologized last year to staffers who have endured decades of bullying, harassment and sexual assault inside Parliament House which were exposed by an investigation by the national sex discrimination commissioner.

The investigation was triggered by a staffer’s allegation that she was raped while drunk by a colleague in a minister’s office in 2019.

The staffer accused the then conservative government of treating her rape allegation as a political problem and of dissuading her from complaining to police.

Thorpe told the Senate on Thursday that Van harassed her around the time that the staffer’s complaints captured national media attention two years ago.

The previous government had agreed with Thorpe’s request to shift Van to a different office to reduce their interaction walking to and from the Senate.

The Associated Press does not normally identify alleged victims of sexual assault but Thorpe made the accusations publicly.

READ MORE: FBI finds sharp rise in online extortion of teens tricked into sending sexually explicit photos

Thorpe said Van groped her in a stairwell where there were no security cameras.

“There are different understandings of what amounts to sexual assault. What I experienced was being followed, aggressively propositioned and inappropriately touched,” Thorpe tearfully told the Senate.

She said she would not complain to police or sue in a civil court but had complained to the independent Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, which handles workplace complaints.

Van welcomed the service’s investigation of what he described as “outrageous claims.”

“Sen. Thorpe’s allegations are concocted from beginning to end. Nothing that she has alleged about me is truthful,” Van told the Senate.

There is a pattern of Australian male lawmakers using sexist and abusive behavior to undermine their female opponents.

Dutton didn’t mention Stoker but suggested Thorpe’s allegations were not the only reason Van was expelled from the party.

“Since the airing of Sen. Thorpe’s allegation yesterday, further allegations in relation to Sen. Van have been brought to my attention overnight this morning,” Dutton told reporters.

“I’m not making any judgment on the veracity of allegations or any individual’s guilt or innocence. I make that very clear. Obviously, there’s an independent process with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service to get under way,” Dutton said.