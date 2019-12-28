Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A member of the security forces clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, on December 27, 2019. Photo by Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Death toll in Chile protests since October rises to 27

World

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s human rights watchdog is calling for an investigation into the electrocution death of a man during anti-government protests.

The death during clashes between police and protesters on Friday raised the number of those killed during protests that started in October to at least 27.

The man who died was 40 years old and was electrocuted after falling into a pit with cables during chaotic street scenes, according to police and local media.

The exact circumstances of the man’s death should be clarified as soon as possible, Chile’s National Institute of Human Rights said.

The death happened during a protest in Plaza Italia, a focal point of unrest in the capital of Santiago. The demonstrations started over an increase in the subway fare and eventually encompassed grievances about pensions, education, health care and other issues.

Demonstrations are frequently held on Friday, and a movie theater burned in the latest clashes.

Demonstrators made way for firetrucks arriving to fight the blaze at the Alameda Cultural Center, which also has been a staging ground for volunteer medics who treat injured demonstrators.

Firefighters said the building was badly damaged and the cause would be investigated.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 27 Shields and Brooks on 2019 in review, 2020 predictions

  2. Read Dec 27 Amy McGrath files to challenge Mitch McConnell in Senate race

  3. Watch Dec 27 New film ‘The Two Popes’ explores Catholic ideology’s ‘gray areas’

  4. Read Dec 27 3 major moments from the ‘golden’ decade of black holes

  5. Watch Dec 26 How these 2 Nobel winners are challenging popular economics

The Latest