Pope Francis, flanked by newly appointed Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie Corps Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti, arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, October 16, 2019.
Pope on World Food Day laments paradox of hunger, obesity

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is calling for lifestyle and dietary changes to address the paradox of a world in which people suffer from malnutrition in some areas and obesity in others.

In a message Wednesday for the U.N.’s World Food Day, Francis lamented the “distorted relationship between food and nutrition” that he blamed on the world economy’s profit-at-all-cost mentality.

Francis noted that while obesity used to be a problem of the developed world, it is increasingly wreaking havoc in poorer countries, leading to increased cases of diabetes, heart problems and even eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

He said: “Nutritional disorders can only be combatted by the cultivation of lifestyles inspired by gratitude for the gifts we have received and the adoption of a spirit of temperance, moderation, abstinence, self-control and solidarity.”

