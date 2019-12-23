Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Commuters walk on a platform at Gare de l'Est train station during a strike by all unions of French SNCF and the Paris transport network (RATP) in Paris as French transportation workers' strike continues for a 19th day against pension reform plans in France, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
By —

Associated Press

Protesters block Paris subway on 19th day of pension strikes

World

PARIS (AP) — Striking French train workers blocked passengers from boarding one of the few subways functioning in Paris on Monday, leading to a standoff with police on the 19th day of nationwide strikes over the government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

The wildcat protest by a few dozen union activists caught passengers by surprise and spilled onto the streets around the historic Gare de Lyon train station, further disrupting a key travel hub after more than two weeks of transportation trouble around the country.

Images on French media and social media showed activists jumping and chanting and waving union flags as they moved through the subway station, engulfed in red smoke from the flares they were waving.

As the protest moved outside, an Associated Press reporter saw helmeted police encircle the shouting demonstrators.

The activists targeted one of only two Paris subway lines that has continued functioning amid the strike, because it has automated trains that don’t need drivers. The city transit authority subsequently shut down the line because of the protest.

The government is negotiating with unions about the retirement reform, which President Emmanuel Macron has championed to keep the state pension system financially sustainable. Unions say it threatens the idea of the welfare state.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 23 Giuliani associates leveraged GOP access to get Ukraine gas deal

  2. Read May 26 The Earth’s magnetic north pole is shifting rapidly – so what will happen to the northern lights?

  3. Watch Dec 17 Best-selling children’s author Mo Willems on sparking creativity and joy

  4. Watch Dec 20 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s impeachment reaction, Democratic debate

  5. Watch Dec 22 Emails offer new details on Ukraine military aid funding

The Latest