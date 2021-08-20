WATCH LIVE: NATO officials discuss evacuation efforts underway in Afghanistan

NATO allies are scheduled to address efforts underway to evacuate people from Afghanistan where the Taliban has seized control of the country.

So far, more than 18,000 people have fled Afghanistan in recent days, according to NATO, but thousands of people remain crowded outside the airport in Kabul.

WATCH MORE: Thousands of Afghans can’t access the airport. Those who can recall Taliban threats, abuse

