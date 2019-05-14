Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Putin says Trump phone call signals intent to rebuild relations

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump this month encouraged him to think relations between Russia and the United States might improve.

Putin made the comments Tuesday at the beginning of a meeting with Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Pompeo and Lavrov held three hours of talks earlier in the day.

Putin said his May 3 phone call with Trump “created the impression that the president intends to restore Russian-American connections and contacts to resolve joint issues that present mutual interests.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 14 Many college students struggle to pass remedial math. Do they need to?

  2. Watch May 15 Can listening to classical music help kids keep calm?

  3. Watch May 15 Former Justice Stevens on the 3 worst Supreme Court decisions of his tenure

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read May 15 WATCH LIVE: Trump immigration speech to focus on changes to visa, green card systems

What Trump’s trade war with China means for American consumers

World May 13

The Latest