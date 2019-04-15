What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

World witnesses Notre Dame Cathedral fire with shock and horror

World

The world reacted with shock, horror and prayers to the massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

As the flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral, Spain’s prime minister offered France the help of his country in the recovery.

The fire is a “catastrophe for France, for Spain and for Europe,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted, adding that the flames are destroying “850 years of history, architecture, painting and sculpture.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said the cathedral “might be greater than almost any museum in the world and it’s burning, very badly.” He said the fire, which dominated news coverage, was a terrible sight to behold.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said he prayed at his city’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral for intercession.

