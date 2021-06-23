PBS NewsHour

Is chemical recycling the answer to our plastic problem?
Clip: 06/23/2021 | 7m 48s | Video has closed captioning.
Plastic pollution is a global threat on our lands and seas. Since World War II, we have created over 9 billion cubic tons of it, yet its recycling remains extremely limited. As part of our "Breakthroughs" series, Miles O'Brien looks at new ideas and innovations, such as chemical recycling and urban mining, that may enable better recycling in the future.
Aired: 06/23/21
