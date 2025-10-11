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The Marías

Season 51 Episode 5102 | 53m 15sVideo has Closed Captions

Indie pop band The Marías thrill with songs from their LP Submarine in a cinematic hour.

Genre-blending LA band The Marías make their ACL debut with songs from their acclaimed Submarine in a spellbinding hour. The bilingual group blends English and Spanish lyrics anchored by smoke velvet vocals, hypnotic guitar and lush jazz percussion.

10/11/2025 | Expires 10/11/2028 | Rating TV-PG

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Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is...

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The Marías

Season 51 Episode 5102 | 53m 15sVideo has Closed Captions

Genre-blending LA band The Marías make their ACL debut with songs from their acclaimed Submarine in a spellbinding hour. The bilingual group blends English and Spanish lyrics anchored by smoke velvet vocals, hypnotic guitar and lush jazz percussion.

10/11/2025 | Expires 10/11/2028 | Rating TV-PG

Problems playing video?   | Closed Captioning Feedback

Report a Problem

Before you submit an error, please consult our Video Help page.

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