-"Austin City Limits" presents psychedelic soul from The Marías.

-♪ Circles, I know ♪ -♪ Touchin' me ♪ -♪ Get your paws off my Dolce cologne ♪ -♪ Back it up ♪ -♪ Off my throne 'cause you know you wanna ♪ -♪ Make me ♪ -♪ Walk away and forget about it ♪ ♪ Hush ♪ -♪ Gotta keep it hush ♪ -♪ Hush ♪ ♪ Cariño, eres un amor ♪ ♪ Cariño, pintas en color ♪ ♪♪ -Thank you, Austin City Limits!

-It's Austin City Limits!

♪♪ -Thank you so much, everybody.

-[ Chanting ] We gon' be alright, We gon' be alright!

-Austin City Limits!

-Alright, Austin, Texas!

-One, two, three, rock!

-Alright, alright, alright.

Thank you very much.

-50 years of Austin City Limits!

Austin, Texas!

-Recorded live from Austin, Texas... it's "Austin City Limits."

-Now dreamy songs and hypnotic vocals from The Marías.

♪♪ -♪ FaceTimin' every night ♪ ♪ I'll hide just to see your eyes ♪ ♪ It's true, I wanna lay with you ♪ ♪ I can't stay forever this way ♪ ♪ I'll break, I won't be the same ♪ ♪ It's true ♪ ♪ I'd run away with you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Dancing inside of my mind ♪ ♪ Feels like you're already mine ♪ ♪ It's true, I wanna sway with you ♪ ♪ In real life ♪ ♪ Oh, baby, yeah, in real life ♪ ♪ Can't stand another whi-i-i-i-i-ite lie ♪ ♪ And another go-o-o-o-o-oodbye ♪ [ Guitar solo ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Last time I'm touchin' your face ♪ ♪ We tried, but I'm walkin' away from you ♪ ♪ Somethin' I gotta do ♪ ♪ In real life ♪ ♪ Oh, baby, yeah, in real life ♪ ♪ Can't stand another whi-i-i-i-i-ite lie ♪ ♪ And another go-o-o-o-o-oodbye ♪ ♪ Real life ♪ ♪ Oh, baby, yeah, in real life ♪ ♪ Can't stand another whi-i-i-i-i-ite lie ♪ ♪ And another go-o-o-o-o-oodbye ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you so much.

We're The Marías.

Thank y'all so much for being here with us.

Um, yeah, these -- these next few songs are from kind of our entire discography.

We have two E.P.s out, and now we have two albums out, "Cinema" and "Submarine."

-[ Audience cheers ] -[ Chuckles ] These next few are from "Cinema."

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Daisy, you got me slippin', actin' lazy ♪ -♪ Lazy ♪ -♪ Maybe I'm trippin' but I don't mind ♪ -♪ Don't mind ♪ -♪ Makin' a picnic on the hillside ♪ -♪ The hillside ♪ -♪ But I'll save some room for you ♪ ♪ 'Cause I know what you're thinking about ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me around ♪ ♪ I know what you're thinking about ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me ♪ ♪ Daisy, cherry tattoo be looking tasty ♪ -♪ Tasty ♪ -♪ I like the necklace that you made me ♪ -♪ That you made me ♪ -♪ My heart is breaking for you, baby ♪ -♪ For you, baby ♪ -♪ But I'll save some room for you ♪ ♪ 'Cause I know what you're thinkin' about ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me around ♪ ♪ I know what you're thinking about ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me around ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me around ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me around ♪ ♪ Babe, I'll let you spin me ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Baby, try to pick a different tune ♪ ♪ Make me lie, it's not that innocent ♪ ♪ Maybe I can't explain myself ♪ ♪ But I try and I try and I try and I try ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Don't act so special ♪ ♪ What I do is not for you ♪ ♪ Forget about it ♪ ♪ You made this mess ♪ ♪ I'll knock at your door ♪ ♪ Don't you ignore or forget about it ♪ -♪ Every night ♪ -♪ Got you running in circles, I know ♪ -♪ Touchin' me ♪ -♪ Get your paws off my Dolce cologne ♪ -♪ Back it up ♪ -♪ Off my throne 'cause you know you wanna ♪ -♪ Make me ♪ -♪ Walk away and forget about it ♪ ♪ Hush ♪ -♪ Gotta keep it hush ♪ -♪ Hush ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Don't think you've made it under my skin ♪ ♪ Could never get in, forget about it ♪ ♪ Don't talk so much, your tongue is burning up ♪ ♪ I've had enough, forget about it ♪ -♪ Every night ♪ -♪ Got you running in circles, I know ♪ -♪ Touchin' me ♪ -♪ Get your paws off my Dolce cologne ♪ -♪ Back it up ♪ -♪ Off my throne 'cause you know you wanna ♪ -♪ Make me ♪ -♪ Walk away and forget about it ♪ -♪ Falling in my den full of lions, full of breath ♪ ♪ Take the muzzle from their heads ♪ ♪ I'm a sucker for revenge ♪ ♪ I see you falling in my den full of lions, full of breath ♪ ♪ I take the muzzle from their heads ♪ ♪ I'm a sucker for revenge ♪ -♪ Don't act so special ♪ ♪ Don't act so good ♪ ♪ Forget about it ♪ -♪ Every night ♪ -♪ Got you running in circles, I know ♪ -♪ Touchin' me ♪ -♪ Get your paws off my Dolce cologne ♪ -♪ Back it up ♪ -♪ Off my throne 'cause you know you wanna ♪ -♪ Make me ♪ -♪ Walk away and forget about it ♪ ♪ Hush ♪ -♪ You gotta keep it hush ♪ -♪ Hush ♪ ♪ Hush ♪ -♪ You gotta keep it hush ♪ -♪ Hush ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪ I'm heavy, I'm by your side ♪ ♪ Don't tell me what I want, what I need ♪ ♪ Like a loser like me could be fine ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I'm heavy, alone inside ♪ ♪ Don't help me, 'cause I know what I need ♪ ♪ Like a loser like me could be fine ♪ ♪ Maybe I'm living in my head ♪ ♪ Maybe I'm living to pretend ♪ ♪ Maybe I wanna stay in bed ♪ ♪ Far from the weight of the world ♪ ♪ In my hands, 'cause they don't understand ♪ [ Guitar solo ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Is someone telling me "Don't get in the water"?

♪ ♪ What have I done?

♪ ♪ I don't wanna get lost inside the color under my tongue ♪ ♪ 'Cause I don't want to be in love with another ♪ ♪ Even in another life ♪ ♪ Can someone tell me it's alright to be covered ♪ ♪ Underneath the covers?

♪ ♪ But I, no, I don't need to sleep anymore ♪ ♪ Is someone banging at my door ♪ ♪ When I just wanna be alone?

♪ ♪ Is someone banging at my door?

♪ ♪ Je ne sais pas qui est ici ♪ ♪ Is someone banging at my door ♪ ♪ When I just wanna be alone?

♪ ♪ Is someone banging at my door, door, door, door?

♪ ♪ Door, door, door, door, my door ♪ ♪ Is someone banging at my door ♪ ♪ When I just wanna be alone?

♪ ♪ Yeah, I just wanna be alone ♪ ♪ Yeah, I just wanna be alone ♪ ♪ Hey, I just wanna be alone ♪ ♪ I just wanna be alone ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

Thank you so much.

How's everybody doing?

-[ Cheers and applause ] -[ Laughs ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Every day, I wake up missing you ♪ ♪ Wishing that I were to be in your bed ♪ ♪ By your side, tell me that you'll wait for me, patiently ♪ ♪ No one else taking all my time, holding out for you ♪ ♪ Baby, I promise ♪ ♪ There's nobody new ♪ ♪ I'm being honest ♪ ♪ There's no one like you ♪ ♪ Baby, I promise ♪ -♪ I could tell you, but it wouldn't be right ♪ ♪ Nadie como tú ♪ -♪ We cried together when we said our goodbyes ♪ -♪ Yes, I'm being honest ♪ -♪ I'd like to hold you, God, I wish we could talk ♪ -♪ There's no one like you ♪ -♪ Down by the water where we used to get lost ♪ ♪ Aquí estoy otra vez sin tu amor ♪ ♪ Siento que me cuesta ya respirar ♪ ♪ ¿Qué más da?

Si no puedo olvidarme de ti ♪ ♪ Pido a Dios que me haga feliz ♪ ♪ Sin tenerte a ti ♪ ♪ Baby, I promise ♪ ♪ There's nobody new ♪ ♪ I'm being honest ♪ ♪ There's no one like you ♪ ♪ Baby, I promise ♪ -♪ I could tell you, but it wouldn't be right ♪ -♪ Nadie como tú ♪ -♪ We cried together when we said our goodbyes ♪ -♪ Yes, I'm being honest ♪ -♪ I'd like to hold you, God, I wish we could talk ♪ -♪ There's no one like you ♪ -♪ Down by the water where we used to get lost ♪ [ Guitar solo ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -So, this next one, every time I sing it, it always reminds me of my family back home.

I moved to L.A.

on my own, and my family lives in Puerto Rico -and in Georgia.

-[ Cheers and applause ] And, yeah, and every time I sing it, I just, I think of them, because we're far from each other and, yeah.

"Lejos De Ti."

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ El frío, la noche ♪ ♪ Siempre me acuerdo de ti ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Mile' de cancione' ♪ ♪ Siempre me acuerdo de ti ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estoy lejo' de ti?

♪ ♪ No te olvide' de mí ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estoy lejo' de ti?

♪ ♪ No te olvide' de mí ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Tus ojos tan tristes ♪ ♪ Siempre me acuerdo de ti ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Momentos felices ♪ ♪ Siempre me acuerdo de ti ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estoy lejo' de ti?

♪ ♪ No te olvide' de mí ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estoy lejo' de ti?

♪ ♪ No te olvide' de mí ♪ ♪♪ ♪ ¿Por qué te sigo queriendo?

Ya no puedo más ♪ ♪ Entre tus manos me estoy muriendo ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué yo sigo cantando "No Me Queda Más" ♪ ♪ Entre mis labios, a todo llanto?

♪ ♪ Dormía en tu pecho ♪ ♪ Siempre me acuerdo de ti ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estás lejos de mí?

♪ ♪ Yo no me olvido de ti ♪ ♪ ¿Por qué estás lejos de mí?

♪ ♪ Nunca me olvido de ti ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪ If I need to be true ♪ ♪ Send my love, and I'll send you ♪ ♪ Never knock on your door ♪ ♪ What do you think you need me for?

♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ Tell a lie ♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ You're uptight ♪ ♪ Nothin' better to do ♪ ♪ At least it's somethin' I'm used to ♪ ♪ How 'bout you?

♪ ♪ I got myself so high, I can't look down ♪ ♪ Do it all to make your day ♪ ♪ Anything to take the pain away ♪ ♪ And if you don't see why I gotta go ♪ ♪ Maybe I should get away, I would love to get away ♪ ♪ Call me back, but I don't see myself in your cellphone ♪ ♪ Never stay on the line, hangin' me up all the time ♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ Tell a lie ♪ -♪ Do-do-do-do ♪ -♪ You're uptight ♪ ♪ Nothin' better to do ♪ ♪ At least it's somethin' I'm used to ♪ ♪ How 'bout you?

♪ -♪ Ah-ah ♪ -♪ I got myself so high, I can't look down ♪ ♪ Do it all to make your day ♪ ♪ Anything to take the pain away ♪ ♪ And if you don't see why I gotta go ♪ ♪ Maybe I should get away, I would love to get away ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ Call me back, but I don't see myself in your cellphone ♪ ♪ In your cellphone, no ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Do-do-do ♪ ♪ Do-do-do, do-do-do ♪ ♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ Tell a lie ♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ You're uptight ♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ -♪ So uptight ♪ -♪ Do-do-do ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

♪♪ ♪ Promise I'm changing ♪ ♪ Back from the dark ♪ ♪ But if I would see you ♪ ♪ I'd fall apart ♪ ♪ Is she all that you want?

Is she all that you need?

♪ ♪ I'd be there in a hurry, baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ I could build us a house down across the sea ♪ ♪ I'd be there in a hurry, baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ Maybe it's over ♪ -♪ Try to forget ♪ -♪ It's hard to accept ♪ -♪ Walking again ♪ -♪ As I'm getting older ♪ -♪ Roots in my head ♪ -♪ Full of regrets ♪ ♪ Is she all that you want?

Is she all that you need?

♪ ♪ I'd be there in a hurry, baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ I could build us a house down across the sea ♪ ♪ I'd be there in a hurry ♪ ♪ Baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ Baby, come back to me ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Meet me in Montauk ♪ -♪ Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo ♪ -♪ Picture my face ♪ -♪ Yeah, I want you back ♪ -♪ Waitin' by the altar ♪ -♪ Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo ♪ -♪ Sayin' your name ♪ -♪ Can I have you?

♪ -♪ Promise to be near you ♪ -♪ Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo ♪ -♪ Promise I'll stay ♪ -♪ Yeah, I want you back ♪ -♪ If I get the chance to ♪ -♪ Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo ♪ -♪ Remember this day ♪ -♪ Can I have you?

♪ -♪ I'll be all that you want, I'll be all that you need ♪ ♪ I'm outside your apartment, baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ I just built us a house down across the sea ♪ ♪ Just to tell you I'm sorry ♪ ♪ Baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ Baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ Baby, come back to me ♪ ♪ Will you run back to me?

♪ ♪ Yeah ♪ -♪ Doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo ♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] -Thank you.

♪ Please tell me not to go ♪ ♪♪ ♪ We've been here long before ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I live under your eyelids ♪ ♪ I'll always be yours ♪ ♪ I'll lay on your rooftop in the freezing cold ♪ ♪ And I'll watch the sunset, wearin' all your clothes ♪ ♪ I can feel you with me, like I did before ♪ ♪ Like when I sang you a love song by Norah Jones ♪ ♪ Ooh, Sienna ♪ ♪ Would've been cute ♪ ♪ Ooh, Sienna ♪ ♪ Would look just like you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I came clean ♪ ♪ And it feels so good ♪ ♪ I feel seen, ah ♪ ♪ Only through you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ I'll wait here tomorrow outside your door ♪ ♪ Like I did in December when you held me close ♪ ♪ Comin' up on your corner, pullin' out my hair ♪ ♪ Hear the creak in the floorboards ♪ ♪ Goin' up the stairs ♪ ♪ Ooh, Sienna ♪ ♪ Would've been cute ♪ ♪ Ooh, Sienna ♪ ♪ Would look just like you ♪ ♪ With a temper like you, run around like you ♪ ♪ Jumpin' in the pool like you ♪ ♪ Sing to all her pets in the way I did ♪ ♪ Be sensitive like you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ And I smile when I think of all the times we had ♪ ♪ On the beach in the winter, when the waves were mad ♪ ♪ Down by the water, crystal clear ♪ ♪ See her face in the forest, then it disappears ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Ooh, it's Valentine's Day in the city ♪ ♪ Ridin' in the backseat, come lay with me ♪ ♪ Heavy on my mind every time you cry ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Don't know what to do, sit and stare at you ♪ ♪♪ ♪ If in the morning, I am with you ♪ ♪ And in the evening, I am there ♪ ♪ And if it's you that's always waitin' ♪ ♪ Kissin' the flowers in my hair ♪ ♪ Why do you think I have another ♪ ♪ When you have always been the one?

♪ ♪ Your paranoia is annoying ♪ ♪ Now all I wanna do is run away ♪ ♪♪ [ Guitar solo ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Here I am, but you never seem to notice ♪ ♪ Let's take a walk, I wanna talk again ♪ ♪ Heavy on my mind every time you cry ♪ ♪ Tell me what to do, can't get through to you ♪ ♪ If in the morning, I am with you ♪ ♪ And in the evening, I am there ♪ ♪ And if it's you that's always waitin' ♪ ♪ Kissin' the flowers in my hair ♪ ♪ Why do you think I have another ♪ ♪ When you have always been the one?

♪ ♪ Your paranoia is annoying, now all I wanna do is run ♪ ♪ Away ♪ ♪ Away ♪ ♪ Away ♪ ♪ Away ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Yeah, I keep runnin' away ♪ ♪ I keep runnin', I keep runnin', I keep runnin' away ♪ ♪ I keep missin' you, I keep lookin' back ♪ ♪ I keep thinkin' of all the times we had ♪ ♪ I keep missin' you, I keep lookin' back ♪ ♪ I keep thinkin' of all the times we had ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ If in the morning, I am with you ♪ ♪ And in the evening, I am there ♪ ♪ And if it's you that's always waitin' ♪ ♪ Kissin' the flowers in my hair ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪ Why do you think I have another ♪ ♪ When you have always been the one?

♪ ♪ Your paranoia is annoying, now all I wanna do is run ♪ ♪ Away ♪ ♪ Away ♪ -♪ Away ♪ -♪ Now all I wanna do is run ♪ -♪ Away ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

Alright, y'all.

If you know this next one, I want you to sing it with me.

-[ Cheers and applause ] -[ Chuckles ] Um, started writing this one morning just on my bed with a guitar and had the windows open.

The birds were chirping.

It was a beautiful day.

And, yeah, this song is really special for me and for us, 'cause it introduced us to, you know, so many people that -- that didn't know our music.

And here we are in Austin with y'all.

[ Cheers and applause ] Um, so all I ask is for you to be in the moment and experience this song and the next couple of songs just however you want to experience them and just be fully present.

Just be fully here in the moment with us, 'cause this is the only thing that exists.

Nothing that's gonna happen five seconds from now or five seconds ago exists anymore.

So here we are, right here, right now.

Um, thank y'all so much for being here with us, and thank you for watching from home.

Alright.

-Whoo!

-Thank you!

-♪ Maybe I ♪ ♪ Lost my mind ♪ ♪ No one noticed ♪ ♪ No one noticed ♪ ♪ It's getting old ♪ -♪ I'd kinda like it if you'd call me ♪ -♪ All alone ♪ -♪ 'Cause I'm so over bein' lonely ♪ -♪ May have lost it ♪ -♪ I need a virtual connection ♪ -♪ I have lost it ♪ -♪ Be my video obsession ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ No one tried ♪ ♪ To read my eyes ♪ ♪ No one but you ♪ ♪ Wish it weren't true ♪ ♪ Maybe I ♪ -♪ I'd kinda like it if you'd call me ♪ -♪ It's not right ♪ -♪ 'Cause I'm so over bein' lonely ♪ -♪ Make you mine ♪ -♪ I need a virtual connection ♪ -♪ Take our time ♪ -♪ Be my video obsession ♪ ♪ Come on, don't leave me, it can't be that easy, babe ♪ ♪ If you believe me, I guess I'll get on a plane ♪ ♪ Fly to your city, excited to see your face ♪ ♪ Hold me, console me, and then I'll leave without a trace ♪ ♪ Come on, don't leave me, it can't be that easy, babe ♪ ♪ If you believe me, I guess I'll get on a plane ♪ ♪ Fly to your city, excited to see your face ♪ ♪ Hold me, console me, then I'll leave without a trace ♪ ♪ Come on, don't leave me, it can't be that easy, babe ♪ ♪ If you believe me, I guess I'll get on a plane ♪ ♪ Fly to your city, excited to see your face ♪ ♪ Hold me, console me, and then I'll leave ♪ ♪ Maybe I ♪ -♪ Come on, don't leave me, it can't be that easy, babe ♪ -♪ It's not right ♪ -♪ If you believe me, I guess I'll get on a plane ♪ -♪ Make you mine ♪ -♪ Fly to your city, excited to see your face ♪ -♪ Take our time ♪ -♪ Hold me, console me ♪ -♪ And then I'll leave without a trace ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ -♪ I'd kinda like it if you'd call me ♪ ♪ 'Cause I'm so over bein' lonely ♪ ♪ I need a virtual connection ♪ ♪ Please be my video obsession ♪ ♪ Estás tan dentro de mí ♪ ♪ Te sigo pensando ♪ ♪ Te sigo esperando ♪ ♪ Y estás, oh ♪ ♪ Tan lejos de mí, oh ♪ ♪ Te sigo pensando ♪ ♪ Me canso llorando ♪ ♪♪ ♪ El muchacho de los ojos tristes ♪ ♪ Vive solo y necesita amor ♪ ♪ Como el aire, necesita verme ♪ ♪ Como al sol, lo necesito yo ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ El muchacho de los ojos tristes ♪ ♪ Vive solo y necesita amor ♪ ♪ Como el aire, necesita verme ♪ ♪ Como al sol, lo necesito yo ♪ ♪ El muchacho de los ojos tristes ♪ ♪ Ha encontrado al fin una razón ♪ ♪ Para hacer que su mirada ría ♪ ♪ Con mis besos y mi gran amor ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Gracias.

Thank you.

Alright, y'all.

This is our last song.

Thank you so much for being here with us today.

[ Cheers and applause ] Thank you for listening to our music.

Thank you for watching from home, everybody watching from home.

Alright.

Everybody get home safe.

Thank you so much again.

We're The Marías.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ Eres una obra de arte ♪ ♪ Con solo mirarte ♪ ♪ Algo que da paz ♪ ♪ Cariño, eres un amor ♪ ♪ Cariño, pintas en color ♪ ♪♪ ♪ Quiero tanto devorarte ♪ ♪ Esta vez besarte ♪ ♪ Si es que soy capaz ♪ ♪ Cariño, eres un amor ♪ ♪ Cariño, pintas en color ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪ I can be your babe if you won't let go ♪ ♪ You can talk to me, but you already know ♪ ♪ I can be your babe if you won't let go ♪ -♪ Cariño... ♪ -♪ Cariño ♪ ♪ Eres un amor ♪ -Eso.

-♪ Cariñico, pintas en color ♪ -Whoo!

♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ Thank you so much, Austin.

Thank you so much for being here with us.

♪ Something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, babe ♪ ♪♪ ♪ There's something about you, something about you ♪ [ Cheers and applause ] Thank you.

♪♪ Thank you so much.

[ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause continue ] ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ ♪♪ [ Cheers and applause ] ♪♪