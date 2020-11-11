Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

New York orders restaurants, bars to close at 10 pm

Economy

NEW YORK — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo says the new restrictions going into effect Friday are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning.

Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere. He said that 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people had died.

The new closing time applies to all establishments that are licensed by the State Liquor Authority. Only carry-out service will be allowed after that.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives COVID-19 update

  2. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day observance

  3. Read Nov 11 WATCH: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gives COVID-19 update

  4. Watch Nov 10 How U.S. history could provide a path out of polarization

  5. Read Nov 10 What the Trump campaign’s legal fights could mean for this election and overall public trust

Why the Affordable Care Act is back before the Supreme Court, amid a pandemic

Nation Nov 10

The Latest