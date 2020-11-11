New York orders restaurants, bars to close at 10 pm

NEW YORK — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo says the new restrictions going into effect Friday are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning.

Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere. He said that 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people had died.

The new closing time applies to all establishments that are licensed by the State Liquor Authority. Only carry-out service will be allowed after that.