WATCH LIVE: Two former Fed chairs testify on how to save the U.S. economy

The Federal Reserve chairs who oversaw the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis will testify before lawmakers Friday about how the U.S. can sustain the economy amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

Former Federal Reserve Chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen will testify starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The hearing before the House Oversight Committee’s select committee on the coronavirus marks the first time former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen will testify before Congress since leaving their positions, according to the committee.

Both are expected to offer recommendations for how the government and Congress should respond now to the coronavirus crisis, amid concerns about whether federal aid has been distributed appropriately and how the crisis has worsened economic inequality across the country.

The hearing follows another Friday that is examining how the Trump administration has handled pandemic assistance programs. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to testify before the House Small Business Committee on how the government has handled economic assistance during the pandemic, including the Payroll Protection Program, which was designed to help small businesses survive economic closures, but has received criticism for the way its distributed loans, including for not focusing enough on underserved communities.

