Kentucky high school seniors graduate at a drive-in theater

For many schools, the month of May is a time when high school seniors graduate and move on to the next stages of life. But as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted in-person graduation ceremonies, one Kentucky high school used a family drive-in theater to adapt their school traditions while still celebrating graduating seniors from a distance. NewsHour Weekend’s Laura Fong has the story
