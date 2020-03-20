Special podcast: Understanding the coronavirus

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Since the first U.S. case was reported in late January, the new coronavirus has turned our lives upside down. But how did we get here? And what can we do to protect ourselves? Peter Daszak, a zoologist who has studied outbreaks like the coronavirus pandemic for more than a decade, and PBS NewsHour health and data producer Laura Santhanam join PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins for a closer look at the origins of the virus, and what comes next.

Listen to the podcast in the player above. Or download the episode from our full show feed, on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcast. Find all of our podcasts here.

