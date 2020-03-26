What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker gives coronavirus update

Health

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

