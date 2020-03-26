WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news conference amid virus outbreak

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference Thursday ahead of an anticipated House vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

“I anticipate and feel certain that we will have a strong bipartisan vote,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

House lawmakers are set to vote on the legislation Friday. The bill, if passed, would be the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. The measure would give $1,200 checks to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide support for qualifying businesses.

The House vote comes as a record number of people in the U.S. apply for unemployment as a result of the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — four times more than the previous record set in 1982.