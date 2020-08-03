WATCH LIVE: Trump holds White House coronavirus briefing

Donald Trump is expected to hold a White House press briefing on the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing is expected to start at 5:30 P.M. EST. Watch Trump’s remarks in the player above.

U.S. President Donald Trump, defending his own record on combating the coronavirus pandemic, said earlier on Monday the virus was exploding around the world.

Specifically citing European countries, Trump said, it was “not to knock” on them.

“It is a very delicate, very contagious disease,” he added.

Meanwhile, the slow, grinding negotiations on a huge Congressional COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume Monday afternoon, but the path forward promises to be challenging and time is already growing short. Republicans are griping that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t drop her expansive wish list even as concerns are mounting that the White House needs to be more sure-footed in the negotiations.

Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday – when the combatants announced modest progress – have yet to lend momentum. Both sides used television appearances over the weekend to showcase their differences.

Trump insisted that he was closely involved in the discussions: “The fact that I’m not over there with crazy Nancy? Oh, I’m totally I’m totally involved.”

Ahead of Monday’s talks, all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental COVID-19 jobless benefit, the beginning of school season and the call of lawmakers’ cherished August recess. Several more days of talks are expected, if not more.

The White House is seeking opportunities to boost President Donald Trump, like another round of $1,200 stimulus payments and extending the supplemental jobless benefit and partial eviction ban. Pelosi, the top Democratic negotiator, appears intent on an agreement as well, but she’s made it clear she needs big money for state and local governments, unemployment benefits, and food aid.