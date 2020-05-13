What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

WATCH: Fauci testifies

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

WATCH: Fauci warns senators of more death and economic damage if U.S. reopens too fast
By —

Michael Kunzelman, Associated Press

WATCH: Michigan governor gives coronavirus update

Health

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Another anti-lockdown rally is planned for Thursday at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, site of an angry protest last month that included armed members of the Michigan Liberty Militia. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has been the target of violent threats on Facebook forums.

By —

Michael Kunzelman, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 13 WATCH: Maryland governor says he’s allowing some counties to reopen at their own pace

  2. Read May 12 As Trump urges reopening, thousands getting sick on the job

  3. Read May 12 ‘The grief is so unbearable’: Virus takes toll on Navajo

  4. Read May 13 ‘Painfully clear’ U.S. not as prepared for pandemic as it should have been, whistleblower to testify

  5. Read May 13 WATCH: As new clusters emerge, WHO warns virus may be here to stay

Health officials warn lawmakers that lifting restrictions could trigger new outbreaks

Nation May 12

The Latest