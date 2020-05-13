WATCH: Michigan governor gives coronavirus update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Another anti-lockdown rally is planned for Thursday at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, site of an angry protest last month that included armed members of the Michigan Liberty Militia. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has been the target of violent threats on Facebook forums.