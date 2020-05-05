WATCH: New Jersey governor gives coronavirus update

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held a news conference May 4 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 hotspot has had nearly 8,000 deaths and over 128,000 positive cases.

It is not fully reopening yet, though Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reopened parks and golf courses last week, citing positive trends.

He, however, said this week that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Murphy has said he wants to continue to see hospitalizations and the death toll, among other data, decline before he sets a full reopening date.