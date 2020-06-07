How a break in the nation’s food supply caused regional food companies to soar

During the first months of the pandemic, as industrial meat plants closed and grocery stores experienced shortages, some mid-sized local food companies saw an unexpected boom in business. As people across the country sheltered in place, they turned to these local food sources to fill in the void. But will the demand for local and regional food last? NewsHour Weekend’s Melanie Saltzman reports.
