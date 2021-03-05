Introducing ‘The Longest Year,’ a podcast about life during the pandemic

It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic — a moment that we’ve come to see as a dividing line between the “before” and the “after.”

How do you even begin to describe what’s happened since? If someone asked what the last 12 months have been like, what would you say?

It was a challenging year. An unprecedented year. A year of loss, isolation; uncertainty, but also discovery.

The last 365 days have brought new challenges to all parts of our lives. Loneliness, fear and misinformation have all spread rapidly alongside the virus, altering our lives in ways we can’t yet completely understand.

In the “The Longest Year,” a new miniseries of our podcast “America, Interrupted,” we hear the stories of people across America as they’ve tried to get their arms around the staggering toll the coronavirus has taken.

New episodes drop every Friday in March.

When the coronavirus first hit the U.S., it was up to scientists and medical workers to figure out how to control a virus moving more quickly than data and testing and resources could. In this episode, we focus on the people on the front lines. A journalist who built a data resource the government couldn’t. Two scientists-turned-Reddit moderators fighting misinformation. An ICU nurse in New York who was the first to fight the devastating effects of the virus — and the first to receive a vaccination against it — and a public health director navigating a deeply politicized health crisis and wondering what it will take to reach the end

