The Longest Year: Fighting ‘the invisible enemy’

Nation

When the coronavirus first hit the U.S., it was up to scientists and medical workers to figure out how to control a virus moving more quickly than data and testing and resources could. In the first episode of a series we’re calling “The Longest Year” — which tells the story of the isolation, uncertainty, fear, loss and new understanding that have spread alongside the virus — we focus on the people on the front lines. A journalist who built a data resource the government couldn’t. Two scientists-turned-Reddit moderators fighting misinformation. An ICU nurse in New York who was the first to fight the devastating effects of the virus — and the first to receive a vaccination against it — and a public health director navigating a deeply politicized health crisis and wondering what it will take to reach the end.

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Sam Lane

Vika Aronson
By —

Vika Aronson

Vika Aronson is podcast producer at the PBS NewsHour.

@vika_aronson
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

